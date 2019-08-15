Home

MILDRED (Laufer) SHAW

MILDRED (Laufer) SHAW Notice
SHAW
MILDRED (nee Laufer)
August 13, 2019; of King of Prussia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Harry; loving mother of Meryl Gould (Charlie) and Irene Rabinowitz (Mark); cherished grandmother of Erica, Alison, Katie and Michael; adored great-grand-mother of Evelyn. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday, 2:00 P.M. at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the or a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 15, 2019
