STEEL
MILDRED
On October 10, 2019, age 90, formerly of Newtown Square. Beloved wife of the late Walter S. Devoted mother of Linda Steel Waldie (James C.) and Holly A. Steel. Loving grand-mother of Felicia Divito (William Sr.) and Ivy Murphy (Bryan). Great grandmother of William Divito Jr. and Riley Grace Murphy. Memorial Service Friday October 25th, 11 A.M. in THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall where relatives and Friday may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Fishers Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 E. 42nd St., 16th Fl., New York, NY 10017, [email protected] Int. private.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019