MILDRED Z. (Zubcov) HAHN

MILDRED Z. (Zubcov) HAHN Notice
HAHN
MILDRED Z. (nee Zubcov)
on March 16, 2019, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Villanova, PA. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Hahn, Esq. loving mother of Lori J. Hahn Maslin, Esq. (Charles) and the late Robert J. Hahn, MD, mother-in-law of Carla Rossi Hahn, MD and devoted aunt of Leslie, Glenn, Marji, Fran, Ellen and Alison. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday March 25, 2019, 1:30 PM at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Road, Frazer, PA. The family will be returning to the Residence of Marji & Gary Hendler, Monday and Tuesday only. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 24, 2019
