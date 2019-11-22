|
|
WEISMAN
MILTON "MICKEY"
On November 19, 2019 at the age of 97 after a brief illness. Beloved husband of the late Marcy (née Meiman), for 66 years; her death diminished his life. Devoted father of Richard Weisman and Linda (Mel) Swanson; grandfather of Matthew Praissman. He lived in Glenside, PA, where he and Marcy raised their children. Milton served honorably during WWII in the U.S. Air Corps. He was an ardent salt-water fisherman his entire life. During his long retirement, he volunteered first as an arbitrator for the Phila. chapter of the Better Business Bureau and then, for more than fifteen years, until his death, at the Abington Memorial Hospital. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 2 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. F), Trevose, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Delaware Valley chapter of the or to the Abington Hospice.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 22, 2019