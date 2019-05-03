|
WOLINSKY
MINDY (nee Heller)
May 1, 2019. Wife of Joel; mother of Ivy (Michael) Kincus and Craig (Jacklyn) Wolinsky; sister of Neil (Linda) Heller, Shelley (Spence) Miller; daughter of the late Eugene and Terry Heller; grandmother of Max and Mason Kincus, and Aubrey Wolinsky. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Sunday, 3 P.M. precisely, at Temple Sinai, 1401 N. Limekiln Pk., Dresher PA 19025. Shiva will be observed Monday and Tuesday commencing 4 P.M. at the home of Ivy and Michael Kincus. Contributions in her memory may be made to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton MA 02458, or a .
Published on Philly.com on May 3, 2019