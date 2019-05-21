Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MINDY Z. (Zislis) PEZZANO

PEZZANO
MINDY Z. (nee Zislis)
May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Pezzano. Loving mother of Erin Branch (Dale), Matt Goldstein (Jennifer), and Louis Wolf. Devoted sister of Ted Zislis (Sue) and Paul Zislis (Patty). Adoring grandmother of Shoshana, Seth, Micah, Michael, and Roey. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Thursday 11 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, Huntingdon Valley, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Florida Humane Society, 3870 North Powerline Road, Pompano Beach, FL 33073, or and .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
