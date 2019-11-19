Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
MIRIAM "MILLIE" GREENBERG

MIRIAM "MILLIE" GREENBERG Notice
GREENBERG
MIRIAM "MILLIE"
Nov. 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Abraham Greenberg. Devoted mother of Harold Greenberg, the late Jerry Greenberg, and the late Robert Greenberg. Relatives and friends are invited the funeral services Thursday 1:00 P.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton, PA. Interment King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, 2100 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 19, 2019
