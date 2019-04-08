Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for MIRIAM KAUFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIRIAM (Axelrod) KAUFFMAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

MIRIAM (Axelrod) KAUFFMAN Notice
KAUFFMAN
MIRIAM (Axelrod)
Of North Wales, PA, formerly of Northeast Philadelphia and Rydal, PA died peacefully on March 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Isadore and Eva Axelrod. Mother of Helene and Marc Gordon. Grandmother of Stephanie and Lewis Ostrander, Jennifer and Andrew Laver, and the late Evan Gordon. Great grandmother of Elijah, Marley, Ethan, Darrah, and Harper. Services were private. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Abramson Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now