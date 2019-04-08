|
KAUFFMAN
MIRIAM (Axelrod)
Of North Wales, PA, formerly of Northeast Philadelphia and Rydal, PA died peacefully on March 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Isadore and Eva Axelrod. Mother of Helene and Marc Gordon. Grandmother of Stephanie and Lewis Ostrander, Jennifer and Andrew Laver, and the late Evan Gordon. Great grandmother of Elijah, Marley, Ethan, Darrah, and Harper. Services were private. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Abramson Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019