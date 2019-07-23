Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
MIRIAM M. (Moskowitz) KRAVITZ

MIRIAM M. (Moskowitz) KRAVITZ Notice
KRAVITZ
MIRIAM M. (nee Moskowitz)


July 21, 2019. Wife of the late Ruben; mother of Steven (Ann) Kravitz and Michael (Joan) Kravitz; grandmother of Dana (Robert) Lynch, Jason Kravitz (Leslie Horacek), David Kravitz and Mark Kravitz; great-grand-mother of Robert, Andrew, and Tyler. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday, 1 P.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Montefiore Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Einstein Health Care Network, Women's League for Medical Research, Office of Develop-ment, Braemer Education Bldg., 5501 Old York Rd, Phila. PA 19141.

Published on Philly.com on July 23, 2019
