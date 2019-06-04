Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
MIRIAM R. (Drummond) PADUSIS

MIRIAM R. (Drummond) PADUSIS Notice
PADUSIS
MIRIAM R. (nee Drummond)


Age 89, of Drexel Hill, formerly of Upper Darby, PA. Passed away on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Padusis, loving mother of James C. Padusis and the late Diane (Raymond) Byrne. Dear grandmother of Alexandra, Samantha and Juliana, great grandmother of Noah. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 7 - 9 P.M. and Friday 10 - 11 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300 followed by her Funeral Service 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019
