PADUSIS
MIRIAM R. (nee Drummond)
Age 89, of Drexel Hill, formerly of Upper Darby, PA. Passed away on June 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Padusis, loving mother of James C. Padusis and the late Diane (Raymond) Byrne. Dear grandmother of Alexandra, Samantha and Juliana, great grandmother of Noah. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 7 - 9 P.M. and Friday 10 - 11 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300 followed by her Funeral Service 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA.
Published on Philly.com on June 4, 2019