HOFFMAN
MIRIAM RUTH
Age 89, of Ambler, passed away on April 22, 2019. She was born in Dunfanaghy County Dunegal Ireland. Miriam was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Hoffman for 45 years. She is also predeceased by her two sisters: Margaret Isabelle Jacobs Kemp, and Hester Jean Gordon. Miriam was a graduate of nursing from London Hospital. She compassionately served in geriatric skilled nursing and private duty nursing.
Miriam is survived by her daughter Karen (Alan) Messics; and grandchildren: Madison and Cole.
Friends and family are invited to call starting at 10 A.M. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at KIRK & NICE FUNERAL HOME, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting PA 19462. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home starting at 11 A.M. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Miriam's memory to the Artman Benevolent Care Fund, 7002 Butler Pike Ambler, PA 19002, or online at
www.Artman.org/giving
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019