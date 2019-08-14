Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El
Remington Road and Lancaster Ave.
Wynnewood, PA
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
through Sunday at the residence of Adam and Sylvia Spector
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
through Sunday at the residence of Adam and Sylvia Spector
MIRIAM (Siegel) SPECTOR

SPECTOR
MIRIAM (nee Siegel)
August 12, 2019. Wife of Arthur of Bryn Mawr PA. Mother of Adam (Sylvia) Spector and Jeremy (Robin Halsband) Spector. Daughter of Ruth Siegel and the late Bernard Siegel. Sister of Roslyn Landy (Charles), Debbie Kedem (the late David) and David Siegel (Jane Kvochak). Grandmother of Abigail, Jordan, Evan and Jack. Relatives and friends are invited to Services Thursday 10 A.M., Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El, Remington Road and Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA. Int. Jewish Community Cemetery, Wilmington, DE. The family will be receiving family and friends at the residence of Adam and Sylvia Spector Thursday through Sunday 3-5 P.M. and 6:30-8 P.M. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation, 1901 Vine Street, Phila., PA 19103,
www.freelibrary.org

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 14, 2019
