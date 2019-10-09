Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
1071 Holland Rd
Holland, PA
MIRIAM T. (Flynn) POMPE

MIRIAM T. (Flynn) POMPE Notice
POMPE
MIRIAM T. (nee Flynn)


Of Holland, formerly of Philadelphia, on Oct. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Pompe and sister of the late Joseph Flynn and Gerard Flynn. She is survived by her dear children; Michael (Kathy) Pompe, Andrew (Eileen) Pompe, James Pompe and Joseph (Patty) Pompe, Eileen (Tom) Cougle, Shelia Colalongo. Loving grandmother of 9 grand-children and 2 great grand-children; cherished sister of Ronald Flynn and Richard Flynn. Miriam's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, from 9:30 A.M., until the start of her Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019
