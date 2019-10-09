|
POMPE
MIRIAM T. (nee Flynn)
Of Holland, formerly of Philadelphia, on Oct. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Pompe and sister of the late Joseph Flynn and Gerard Flynn. She is survived by her dear children; Michael (Kathy) Pompe, Andrew (Eileen) Pompe, James Pompe and Joseph (Patty) Pompe, Eileen (Tom) Cougle, Shelia Colalongo. Loving grandmother of 9 grand-children and 2 great grand-children; cherished sister of Ronald Flynn and Richard Flynn. Miriam's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, from 9:30 A.M., until the start of her Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106
