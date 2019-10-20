|
|
KAUFMAN
MOLLY (nee Glickstein)
was a force of nature. Blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, a deep sense of fair play and a desire to help others, she died peacefully in West Palm Beach, Florida on Oct 13, 2019 at age 100, with members of her family around her. Warm and helpful by nature, she could also be a formidable opponent if pushed inappropriately. She was blessed with a special grit and will that helped her overcome essentially all obstacles in her way. She inoculated her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with that same special something we many times called "Glickstein Genes". Molly was a child of the Great Depression in the toughest sense imaginable. Yet she never dwelled on this in discussions about her youth and was never embittered about that reality. Molly was all about making the best out of any situation. She made that talent quite clear to her children and all that knew her over the years. She was blessed with an infectious sense of humor and wit with rapid fire retorts until just a few days before her passing. Molly's kindness to others was legend including her volunteer work with the elderly and infirm and devotion to Deborah Heart Hospital. Her humor and wit was unmatched, keeping those around her entertained until her very last days. Molly was the youngest daughter of 8 siblings (Bennie, Matty, Jack, Joe, David, Kate and Tillie). She lost her parents at a young age and was placed in an orphanage during her formative years. Based on her unique talents and qualities, she rose above that very humble beginning. Molly married Solomon Kaufman, the love of her life, at age 19, and their marriage lasted a mere 72 years until Sol's death in 2010. At Molly and Sol's 70th anniversary, there were so many candles on their anniver-sary cake that during the presentation, a fire extinguisher was required by management to be available during the ceremony. Molly and Sol had 3 children Rochelle Katuran (Harvey), Elaine Nissenbaum (Gerald) and David Kaufman (Laurie) along with 7 grandchildren (Michal, Tara, Kent, Lisa, Lesley, Matthew and Sarah) and 9 great-grandchildren (Connor, Ryan, Jordan, Ainsley, Sarah, Ry, Joe, Lily and Jakob). They embraced each child's and grandchild's spouse as their own and made them feel welcome to the family from the very beginning. Molly insisted her three children be well educated even though she and Sol did not have the opportunity to finish high school. Following Molly's encouragement, all of her children and their children and their children's children succeeded mightily in higher education, producing psychologists, physicians, business professionals, professors, scientists, educators, along with Ivy League trained administrators and lawyers. Her 100 years served as the reward for a life well lived, focused on devotion to family, friends and so many others. She took great pride in inspiring others while remaining upbeat in every measure of her life no matter the situation. Her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren are the recipi-ents of her special qualities of grit, will, intellect, determin-ation, fair play and love she demonstrated all of the days of her life.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019