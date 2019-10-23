Home

MONICA M. (McWilliams) NELSON

NELSON
MONICA M. (nee McWilliams)
On October 18, 2019. Much loved wife of Anthony Nelson; devoted mother of Candy Weedon, Suzanne Nickelson (Thomas), Lisa Nelson (Jim Krout), and Craig "Tony" Nelson (Maureen); loving grandmother of Craig, Roy, Monica, Nicole, Leigh, and Sadie; also survived by 8 great- grandchildren. Over the years, Monica was active in her community, a volunteer, a car-ing nurse, and a model. Monica was so very loved by All and will be missed dearly.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects to the family Saturday, 11:15 A.M., at St. James Church, 8310 Brookside Road, Elkins Park PA 19027, followed by Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Meals on Wheels Montgomery County.

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 23, 2019
