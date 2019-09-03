|
|
SINCOCK
MORGAN JOSEPH "BUTCH"
of Key West, FL and Dresher, \PA, formerly of Chestnut Hill, passed away suddenly on August 31 at age 71. He is survived by Judith Murphy, MD, his beloved wife of 31 years, his son, Robert (Bree), brother Thomas (Connie) Sincock, his brother-in-law Lester J "Jay" (Tina) Murphy and sisters-in-law Janice (Norman) Gallagher, and Joan (Michael) Dignan. Butch is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Joanne Sincock, and brothers Robert and Andrew Sincock. A decorated Veteran of the Vietnam war, who served in the US Army 25th Infantry Division, Butch was awarded a Combat Infantryman's Badge and Two Bronze Stars for Valor. After his tour in Vietnam he returned to the states and was assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA. He left the Army as a Captain. He returned to school, obtaining a Bachelor's degree from James Madison University and a Master's of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University. Butch was active in the 25th Infantry Division Association, serving as their President from 1996-1998, and then as Executive Director from 1998 until he retired in 2016. Butch volunteered on the Board of the Philadelphia Vietnam Veteran's Memorial, helping to oversee the recent redesign of the Memorial. His career also included serving in various capacities with the Veterans Administration. Family and friends are invited to pay respects at JACOB F. RUTH FUNERAL HOME, 8413 Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill, on Wednesday, September 4, from 6 to 9 PM, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Avenue, Chestnut Hill, on Thursday, September 5, at 9:30 AM. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 25th Infantry Division Association Memorial Fund or the 25th Infantry Division Association Scholarship Fund, PO Box 7, Flourtown, PA 19031.
JACOB F. RUTH
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019