MORRIS ABRAHAM "Morry" "Maish" CHOMITZ

ever tenacious and ever precise, finished this life on July 11, 2019. Cherished husband, father and grandfather, chemical engineer, craftsman, draftsman, and true maven of the arts and good food, he was born in Philadelphia in 1925. Remembrance in celebration of his long life will be held at a graveside service at Mt Sinai Cemetery, 1901 Bridge Street, Philadelphia 19124, at 11 AM on Wednesday July 17, followed by a luncheon. For more info please see brownandhickey.com.
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019
