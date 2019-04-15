Home

MORRIS "Marty" GLYNN

MORRIS "Marty" GLYNN Notice
GLYNN
MORRIS "Marty"
Passed away in peace surrounded by his loving family on April 13, 2019, at the age of 83, from complications due to Alzheimers. He was the loving husband of Diane (nee Berger); incredible father to Lisa Vinicur, Dawn (Paul van Rijn), and Howard (Cindy) Glynn, and cherished grandfather to Isabella, Zachary, Olivia, Sophie, Ethan, and Julia; beloved brother of Claire Sachs. He was further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Service Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at his late residence on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16th & 17th. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 15, 2019
