POWERS
MORRIS
June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pearl (nee Berkowitz); loving father of David (Hope), Andrea (Gary) Bruell and Ellen (Sanh) Le; devoted grandfather of Eric (Elizabeth), Julie (Daniel) and Alexandra (David); adoring great-grandfather of Skylar, Samuel, Rebecca and Rachel. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Friday, 1 P.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. N-5), Trevose, PA. Shiva will be observed, Friday only, at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Lymphoma Society, PO Box 6236, New York, NY 10128 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Ste 800, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019