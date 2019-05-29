Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
MORRIS SCHWARTZ

MORRIS SCHWARTZ Notice
SCHWARTZ
MORRIS


On May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Miriam (nee Kirson). Loving father of Glenn (Sherry) Schwartz and the late Debbie Cohen. Father-in-law of Robert (Ellen) Cohen. Adored grandfather of Beth and Melissa. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday 9:30 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Glenn and Sherry Schwartz. Contributions in his memory may be made to AMVETS, 1647 Forbes Blvd., Lanham, MD 20706.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on May 29, 2019
