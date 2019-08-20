Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for MORTON LANGSFELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. MORTON A. LANGSFELD III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. MORTON A. LANGSFELD III Notice
LANGSFELD, III
DR. MORTON A.


Aug. 19, 2019, of Meadowbrook, PA. Husband of Judith Langsfeld (nee Korman). Father of Mark, Elizabeth, and Benjamin; brother of Robert Langsfeld; grandfather of Jordan, Max, Olivia, Jacob, Elliot, and Sophie. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Thursday 11:00 A.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Mark and Karen Langsfeld and respect-fully request contributions in his memory be made to the Cardiac Amyloidosis Program, c/o Dr. Mathew Maurer. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York, 622 West 168th Street, PH 12 Stem Room 134, New York, NY 10032, https://www.givenow.columbia.edu/?_sa=24956&_sd=501#;

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MORTON's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now