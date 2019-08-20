|
|
LANGSFELD, III
DR. MORTON A.
Aug. 19, 2019, of Meadowbrook, PA. Husband of Judith Langsfeld (nee Korman). Father of Mark, Elizabeth, and Benjamin; brother of Robert Langsfeld; grandfather of Jordan, Max, Olivia, Jacob, Elliot, and Sophie. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Thursday 11:00 A.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Mark and Karen Langsfeld and respect-fully request contributions in his memory be made to the Cardiac Amyloidosis Program, c/o Dr. Mathew Maurer. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York, 622 West 168th Street, PH 12 Stem Room 134, New York, NY 10032, https://www.givenow.columbia.edu/?_sa=24956&_sd=501#;
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 20, 2019