KAUFLER
MORTON R.
Nov. 29, 2019, of Phila., PA. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Bernice Kaufler. Beloved and devoted father of Arlene Joy Kaufler and the late Neil Howard Kaufler. Beloved and devoted number one Pop Pop of Elana Aimee Kaufler. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose, PA. Contributions may be made to the Ann Schmerling Salsberg Scholar-ship Fund - c/o the Camden County Bar Assoc., or the Bill and Jake Loew Food Pantry Fund - c/o Jewish Family and Children's Services, or the American Diabetes Assoc., or the .
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 30, 2019