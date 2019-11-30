Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for MORTON KAUFLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MORTON R. KAUFLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MORTON R. KAUFLER Notice
KAUFLER
MORTON R.


Nov. 29, 2019, of Phila., PA. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Bernice Kaufler. Beloved and devoted father of Arlene Joy Kaufler and the late Neil Howard Kaufler. Beloved and devoted number one Pop Pop of Elana Aimee Kaufler. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park, Trevose, PA. Contributions may be made to the Ann Schmerling Salsberg Scholar-ship Fund - c/o the Camden County Bar Assoc., or the Bill and Jake Loew Food Pantry Fund - c/o Jewish Family and Children's Services, or the American Diabetes Assoc., or the .
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MORTON's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now