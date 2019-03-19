|
TOOLE
MURIEL AGNES (nee Seale)
Passed away in her 103rd year on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas L. Toole. Loving mother of Sharon Hilinski (Paul Morgan), Thomas L. Toole Jr. (Elizabeth) and Maureen Petrucci (Anthony). Devoted grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 11.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Wednesday, March 20, 2019, after 9 A.M., at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Road, Abington, PA 19001. Funeral Mass will being at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muriel's memory to the RE/MAX Main Line Charitable Foundation, 49 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301 or to the Visiting Nurses Association, 1421 Highland Ave., Abington, PA 19001 or to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, at the address above.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 19, 2019