Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Mikveh Israel Cemetery
5501 Market St.
Philadelphia, PA
On Oct. 22, 2019, of Philadel-phia, PA. Wife of the late Dr. Stanley Newman. Mother of Geoffrey (Rivka-Sue) Newman and Edmund Newman (Joan Matlack). Sister of the late Eugene and Robert Glynn. Grandmother of Miriam and Alexander Newman. Aunt of Kate Glynn. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, 2 P.M. precisely, at Mikveh Israel Cemetery, 5501 Market St., Philadelphia, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Mikveh Israel, 44 N. 4th St., Phila., PA 19106 or to the .
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019
