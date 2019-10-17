|
|
JORDAN
MURIEL SUSAN
96, formerly of West Phila., died Thursday, October 10, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Clifford, and her daughter, Sandra Whitener. She is survived by her children: Carole Harmon (Roger), Cheryl Allen (David), and Charles Steele; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great chandchildren. Visitation at 11 A.M. and Funeral Service at 12 Noon, Monday, October 21st at WEST LAUREL HILL FUNERAL HOME, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 17, 2019