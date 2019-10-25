Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for MURPH HERTZFELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MURPH "MAURICE" HERTZFELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MURPH "MAURICE" HERTZFELD Notice
HERTZFELD
MURPH "MAURICE"
October 23, 2019, of Audubon, Pa., formerly of Penn Valley. Beloved husband of Gladys (nee Shapos). Devoted father of Andrew (Joyce McClure) Hertzfeld, Ilene (John) Jones, Robert Hertzfeld and Bruce (Lynn) Hertzfeld. Proud grand-father of Sarah. He was very active in many philanthropic causes including being a past President of Golden Slipper Club and Charities and a former Chairman of the Board of JDRF. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday October 27, 1:00 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment will be private. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hertzfeld Sunday evening 5:00 - 8:30 P.M. and request that contributions in his memory be made to JDRF or a charity of donor's choice.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MURPH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now