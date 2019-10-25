|
HERTZFELD
MURPH "MAURICE"
October 23, 2019, of Audubon, Pa., formerly of Penn Valley. Beloved husband of Gladys (nee Shapos). Devoted father of Andrew (Joyce McClure) Hertzfeld, Ilene (John) Jones, Robert Hertzfeld and Bruce (Lynn) Hertzfeld. Proud grand-father of Sarah. He was very active in many philanthropic causes including being a past President of Golden Slipper Club and Charities and a former Chairman of the Board of JDRF. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday October 27, 1:00 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment will be private. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Hertzfeld Sunday evening 5:00 - 8:30 P.M. and request that contributions in his memory be made to JDRF or a charity of donor's choice.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 25, 2019