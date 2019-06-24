Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for MYRA BRAUNSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYRA (Weismer) BRAUNSTEIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

MYRA (Weismer) BRAUNSTEIN Notice
BRAUNSTEIN
MYRA (nee Weismer)


On June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Salli (Richard) Schwartz and Ginny Radoff. Adored grandmother of Adam Schwartz, Scott (Gayle) Schwartz, Stephanie (Matthew) Larson. Cherished great-grandmother of Justin Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz, Henry Larson and Alexandra Larson. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tues. 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of donors choice.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now