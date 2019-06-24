|
BRAUNSTEIN
MYRA (nee Weismer)
On June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Salli (Richard) Schwartz and Ginny Radoff. Adored grandmother of Adam Schwartz, Scott (Gayle) Schwartz, Stephanie (Matthew) Larson. Cherished great-grandmother of Justin Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz, Henry Larson and Alexandra Larson. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Tues. 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of donors choice.
Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019