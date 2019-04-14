|
|
HITTNER
MYRA (nee Goldberg)
April 11, 2019. Wife of the late Howard; mother of Philip (Roberta) Hittner and Debra (Mark) Wasserstrom; grandmother of Lily Hittner and Matthew Wasserstrom. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 1 P.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Philip and Roberta Hittner. Contributions in her memory may be made to TBI Warrington, 2478 W. Street Road, Warrington PA 18976, or a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 14, 2019