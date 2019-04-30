Home

April 28, 2019. Son of Shakuntala (nee Marathe) and the late Govind. Husband of the late Shashikala (nee Gore). Father of Dr. Meera (Raymond) Gonzalez and Dr. Smita (Michael Magee) Namjoshi. Brother of Dattatray (Saroj) Namjoshi and Aparna (the late Milind) Gadgil. Grandfather of Rohan and Avi Gonzalez. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collection Center Dr., Chicago IL 60693, www.rotary.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 30, 2019
