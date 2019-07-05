Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCI AXEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCI (Maclasky) AXEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCI (Maclasky) AXEL Notice
AXEL
NANCI (nee Maclasky)
On June 29, 2019, of Wyndmoor PA. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Axel. Beloved mother of Matt Axel (Laura), Debbie Axel (Bob Feller), Adam Axel (Hollie) and Sean Axel (Jill); devoted grandmother of Zach, Scott, Colin, Ben, Holden and Nash.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Monday, July 8th, 11 A.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment immediately follow-ing at George Washington Mem. Park, 80 Stenton Avenue, Plymouth Meeting PA. The family will be returning to the residence of Jill and Sean Axel, Monday following Services and Tuesday beginning at 6 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Montgomery County S.P.C.A.
https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/;

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now