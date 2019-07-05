|
|
AXEL
NANCI (nee Maclasky)
On June 29, 2019, of Wyndmoor PA. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Axel. Beloved mother of Matt Axel (Laura), Debbie Axel (Bob Feller), Adam Axel (Hollie) and Sean Axel (Jill); devoted grandmother of Zach, Scott, Colin, Ben, Holden and Nash.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Monday, July 8th, 11 A.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment immediately follow-ing at George Washington Mem. Park, 80 Stenton Avenue, Plymouth Meeting PA. The family will be returning to the residence of Jill and Sean Axel, Monday following Services and Tuesday beginning at 6 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to Montgomery County S.P.C.A.
https://www.montgomerycountyspca.org/;
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on July 5, 2019