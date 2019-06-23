FLANNERY

NANCY ANN

Age 61 years of Royersford, Pa. and Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully in the presence of her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She is the beloved daughter of Thomas A. and the late Joan D. (nee Donnelly) Flannery, Sr. She is also the loving mother of Veronica McNelis and former wife of James McNelis. Nancy is also the devoted sister of Karen Flannery, Butch (Regina) Flannery, Joan Flannery, Eileen Flannery, Susie Flannery, and Kate Flannery. Nancy is a graduate of Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor, Pa. and went onto receive her degree from Cabrini College also in Radnor. Nancy was employed for many years as a compliance manager in the financial field. She worked for National Penn Bank and most recently for FIS Global Financial Company for 8 years.

Relatives and friends invited to her visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH 236 East Eagle Road Havertown, PA 19083 and Wednesday after 9 A.M. in St. Colman's Church, 11 Simpson Road Ardmore, PA 19003 and to her Funeral Mass following at 10 A.M. The Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Nancy's name to United for HER, 127 E. Chestnut St., 1st Floor, West Chester, PA 19380 would be appreciated.

