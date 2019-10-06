|
|
BEAUBAIRE
NANCY
On October 5, 2019. Wife of Steven Cohen; Daughter of Glenn (and the late Helen) Beaubaire; Step-mother of Jodi (Jennifer Raymond) Cohen and Kimberly (Jonathan) Hyman; Sister of Susan (Leonard Lichtblau) Beaubaire, Bonnie Beaubaire and Thomas (Liz Bardon) Beaubaire; Grand-mother of Beatrix and Sadie; Aunt of Alanna, Lauren, Jay and Nolan. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Monday, 11 A.M. precisely at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH CHAPEL, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Tiferet Bet Israel Cem. Shiva will be observed at her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Center for Honeybee Research, 22 Cedar Hill Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019