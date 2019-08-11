|
SR. NANCY
BONSHOCK, SNDdeN
Sister Nancy, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, died peacefully on August 8, 2019 at the age of 72 in the 54th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and by her sister Gail Willard (Tom Price), niece Nancy Willard (Chris), nephew Timothy Willard, great nieces Maggie Willard and Molly Willard, and great nephew Gavin Willard. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Anne Bonshock, brother Robert Bonshock and her niece Aimee Willard. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 for Sisters of Notre Dame and immediate family at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD at 10:45 A.M., preceded by a Visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Visitation 5 to 7:30 P.M., followed by Mass at 7:30 P.M., for family, friends, alums and students of Sister Nancy at St. John Chrysotom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd. Wallingsford. Pa. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Boulangerie Notre Dame" (Haiti) care of Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD, 21153, or to the Aimee Willard Scholarship Fund, Academy of Notre Dame, 560 Sproul Rd., Villanova, PA 19085.
