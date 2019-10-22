Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
NANCY (Main) BUCK Notice
BUCK
NANCY (nee Main)


Of Wayne, PA, passed away on October 18, 2019. Born in Roanoke, VA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Evelyn Main (nee Rodwell). Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Ed Buck, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. She is survived by her sister, Sue Swindell of Radford, VA; her 3 children, Cathy Thompson (Robert), Elizabeth Limper and Eddie Buck (Janice); 8 grand-children and 3 great-grand-children.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service 11 A.M., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy Buck, may be made to Bedford Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Drive, Bedford, VA 24523.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087. (610)-989-9600

Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 22, 2019
