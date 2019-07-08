GEIGER

NANCY CATHERINE

Passed away peacefully at her home in Holland, PA on July 2, 2019 with her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Bernie, by her side. She was 81 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Alma Cousin, and her sister June. Nancy and Bernie lived in Huntingdon Valley for 50 years where they raised their five sons. Nancy is the wonderful mother of Bob (Sue), Bernie (Cathy), Steve (Merle), Brian (Cathy) and Glenn. She has 13 grandchildren (Amanda, Alyssa, Alex, Holly, Katie, Bernie, John, Brendan, Jeremy, Sara, Graham, Jack, Matthew, Josh, William) and two great grand-children (Landon, Miles). Most will remember Nancy fondly as the face of Geiger's Bakery of Mayfair where she imparted her joyous wisdom as she won over everyone's heart. No child left the bakery without a cookie and a smile.

A service to honor Nancy's life will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church, 820 Almshouse Road, Ivyland PA on Thursday, July 11. The family will receive guests from 10 to 11 A.M. with services to follow. Donations can be made in Nancy's memory to the . "We will always carry your memory in our hearts" www.kirkandnicesuburban.com



Published on Philly.com on July 8, 2019