NANCY D. (Drum) PRICE

NANCY D. (Drum) PRICE Notice
PRICE
NANCY D. (nee Drum)
On October 16, 2019, age 85 years, of Lower Gwynedd and formerly of North Hills. Wife of the late Robert A., mother of Elizabeth Anne LaFerte (Daniel), Robert K., Daniel (Francine), Barbara Camusi (John) and James (Terry). Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Sister of Charles Drum and the late Robert Drum. Funeral Mass Monday, 10:30 A.M., at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Ave (at Fitzwatertown Rd.) Ardsley, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Viewing at the Church after Monday 9:00 A.M. Interment Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Queen of Peace Church at the address above or to . in PA, Donations Processing Ctr., P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or ACTS Legacy Foundation, 375 Morris Rd., P.O. Box 375, West Point, PA 18964 would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019
