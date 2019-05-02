Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
FREEDMAN
NANCY


Of Oreland, PA, on April 15, 2019. Nancy is survived by two children, James Freedman of Oreland and Diane Drinker (Ned) of Conshohocken, and by three grandchildren, Daniel, William and Emily Drinker. Nancy was devoted to Daniel, who has Down Syndrome. Nancy was predeceased by her eldest son, Tom, daughter, Patricia, granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Drinker, grandson, Paul Freedman, sister, Patricia
Schipani (Louis). Friends and relatives are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in the
auditorium at Masonic Village, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 where Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Interment private. Memorial donations in
Nancy's name may be made to Melmark, a service provider for children and adults with special needs, 2600 Wayland Rd., Berwyn, PA 19312 or https://ecomm.melmark.org/make-a-donation

JOHN F. MURRAY F.H., Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 2, 2019
