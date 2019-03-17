|
|
PANCZNER
NANCY G. (nee Grotz)
87, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, on February 26, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Martin B.; loving mother of Marjorie Buescher (Jim), Martin (Betsy), Bonnie Muetterties (Craig), Richard (Sharon), Ronnie, David (Wendy), Linda Crisanti (Pete), Bruce (Barb), and Thomas (Lisa); dear sister of the late Budgie Rice and sister-in-law of Erwin Panczner. Also survived by 34 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 nephews and 5 nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., Saturday March 23, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Life Celebration at 12 P.M. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rosa's Smile, rosas-smile.org/about.php, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019