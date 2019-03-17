Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY PANCZNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY G. (Grotz) PANCZNER

Notice Condolences Flowers

NANCY G. (Grotz) PANCZNER Notice
PANCZNER
NANCY G. (nee Grotz)


87, of Glen Mills, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, on February 26, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Martin B.; loving mother of Marjorie Buescher (Jim), Martin (Betsy), Bonnie Muetterties (Craig), Richard (Sharon), Ronnie, David (Wendy), Linda Crisanti (Pete), Bruce (Barb), and Thomas (Lisa); dear sister of the late Budgie Rice and sister-in-law of Erwin Panczner. Also survived by 34 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 5 nephews and 5 nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M., Saturday March 23, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000, followed by her Life Celebration at 12 P.M. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rosa's Smile, rosas-smile.org/about.php, would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now