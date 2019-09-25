|
|
DUFF
NANCY GEPPERT
Age 93, of Huntingdon Valley died, at her home surrounded by her family, on Sept. 23, 2019. Nancy was the beloved wife of Edward Joseph Duff, and passed on the eve of their 70th wedding anniversary. Nancy is survived by her cherished children and their spouses: Anne Hamme (Samuel), Patricia Markham (William), Robert Duff (Joann), Edward Duff (Pamela), John "Jack" Duff (Judy), Sharon Nelling, Colleen Lapkiewicz (Robert), Noreen McDonnell (John), Kathleen McSorley (Michael); as well as her dear 34 grandchildren, 12 great-grand-children. Nancy is also survived by her brother Richard Geppert (Mary Pat), and her sisters Marie Steinhauser, Joan Reed, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Edward Joseph Duff, and three of their children: Edward J. Duff, Jr., James Duff and Mary Katherine Duff.
Relatives and friends are invited to Nancy's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Friday Sept. 23rd at St. David Roman Catholic Church (316 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090) at 10 A.M. to gather and be seated, with a mass to follow at 10:30 A.M.; Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Amigos de Jesus (2200 Byberry Road, Hatboro 19040) or Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, (P.O. Box 766, Mishawaka, IN 46546).
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019