DAVY
NANCY H.
Of Ardmore, PA died on Aug. 10, 2019. Wife of the late Ralph T., Jr. and devoted mother of Wendy, Kirk Patrick, Brett Carson and the late Ralph "Rip" Davy III(Margo); grandmother of Bryce Mattie-Brown(Mike), Kyle(Katie) and Brian Mattie, Kelly, Meg, Dana, Will and Brooks Davy; also survived by 2 great grandchildren, Gavin and Parker Mattie; and her sister, Gwen "Bunny" Schultz. Her Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Aug. 24th at 11 A.M. in the Chapel of Ardmore Presbyterian Church, 5 W. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003, where the family will receive guests after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ., 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019