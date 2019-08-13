Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Ardmore Presbyterian Church
5 W. Montgomery Ave
Ardmore, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Ardmore Presbyterian Church
5 W. Montgomery Ave
Ardmore, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY DAVY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY H. DAVY


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY H. DAVY Notice
DAVY
NANCY H.
Of Ardmore, PA died on Aug. 10, 2019. Wife of the late Ralph T., Jr. and devoted mother of Wendy, Kirk Patrick, Brett Carson and the late Ralph "Rip" Davy III(Margo); grandmother of Bryce Mattie-Brown(Mike), Kyle(Katie) and Brian Mattie, Kelly, Meg, Dana, Will and Brooks Davy; also survived by 2 great grandchildren, Gavin and Parker Mattie; and her sister, Gwen "Bunny" Schultz. Her Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Aug. 24th at 11 A.M. in the Chapel of Ardmore Presbyterian Church, 5 W. Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003, where the family will receive guests after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ., 399 Market St #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH

www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now