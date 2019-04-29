|
|
HUTCHINSON
NANCY J.
Of Newtown Square, PA, passed away on April 26th, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved friend of Barbara Kopf. She is also survived by her sister in law, Betty; 3 nieces, 3 nephews; numerous grand nieces and nephews; and a sisterhood of friends. Nancy was predeceased by her 3 brothers. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday May 1st. at 11 A.M. in Ardmore United Methodist Church, where you may call after 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Ardmore United Methodist Church or a charity of your choosing.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 29, 2019