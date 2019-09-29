|
BARCLAY
NANCY JANE PANNEBAKER
76, of Hilltown Twp., PA, on Sept. 24, 2019. Wife of Charles M. Barclay. Memorial Services, Tuesday Oct. 8th at 11 A.M., Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meeting House Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944. Reception follows at Church. Thursday Oct. 10th at 11 A.M., Bay Head Chapel, 442 Main Ave., Bay Head, NJ 08742. Reception follows, Bay Head Yacht Club, 111 Metcalfe St., Bay Head. Memorials, Churches.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019