Bernard Suess Funeral Home - Perkasie
606 Arch Street
Perkasie, PA 18944
215-257-2144
NANCY BARCLAY
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Deep Run
16 Irish Meeting House Road
Perkasie, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Bay Head Chapel
442 Main Ave.
Bay Head, PA
NANCY JANE PANNEBAKER BARCLAY


1943 - 2019
NANCY JANE PANNEBAKER BARCLAY Notice
BARCLAY
NANCY JANE PANNEBAKER
76, of Hilltown Twp., PA, on Sept. 24, 2019. Wife of Charles M. Barclay. Memorial Services, Tuesday Oct. 8th at 11 A.M., Presbyterian Church of Deep Run, 16 Irish Meeting House Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944. Reception follows at Church. Thursday Oct. 10th at 11 A.M., Bay Head Chapel, 442 Main Ave., Bay Head, NJ 08742. Reception follows, Bay Head Yacht Club, 111 Metcalfe St., Bay Head. Memorials, Churches.

www.suessfuneralhome.net

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
