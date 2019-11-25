|
CLARK
NANCY JUNE
Passed away on November 13, 2019 at the age of 84. Nancy will be terribly missed by her 4 children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and other family and friends. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Ocean City, NJ. Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. with a Service to follow at 10:30 A.M. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be sent to the Clark/ Hartmann Ministerial Scholarship Fund c/o The Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Haddonfield, NJ or (www.michaeljfox.org)
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 25, 2019