Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 Kings Hwy. E.
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 Kings Hwy. E.
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
19 Kings Hwy. E.
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY KATHRYN BAILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY KATHRYN BAILEY Notice
BAILEY
NANCY KATHRYN


On Sept. 26, 2019; Age 83; longtime Haddonfield resident. Devoted mother of Glenn Williams of Naples, FL, Sharon (Michael) White of Haddonfield and Robert Williams (Debra Kavky) of Voorhees; Loving grandmother of Christopher (Molly) Williams, Heather (Blake) Klerks. Andrew and Matthew Williams. Lisa (John) Weilnau and Aaron (Sarah) White. Grant , Evan and Hope Williams.; Treasured great-grandmother of Ava, Beckham, Thomas, Alexander, Lukas and Levi; and survived by former daughter-in-law, Helen Williams Halford. Nancy was an active member of Grace Church since 1960' s as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and The Fortnightly. She enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, skiing, bridge and was an avid traveler. Most of all her love of family was dearest to her heart. Nancy's family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 10 to 10:30 A.M. at Grace Episcopal Church, 19 Kings Hwy. E., Haddonfield, NJ; where an Order of the Eastern Star Service will occur at 10:30 A.M. and her Religious Service will follow at 11 A.M. Interment for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Grace Episcopal Church at the address above.

Arrangements by
KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, Haddonfield N.J.

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now