|
|
BAILEY
NANCY KATHRYN
On Sept. 26, 2019; Age 83; longtime Haddonfield resident. Devoted mother of Glenn Williams of Naples, FL, Sharon (Michael) White of Haddonfield and Robert Williams (Debra Kavky) of Voorhees; Loving grandmother of Christopher (Molly) Williams, Heather (Blake) Klerks. Andrew and Matthew Williams. Lisa (John) Weilnau and Aaron (Sarah) White. Grant , Evan and Hope Williams.; Treasured great-grandmother of Ava, Beckham, Thomas, Alexander, Lukas and Levi; and survived by former daughter-in-law, Helen Williams Halford. Nancy was an active member of Grace Church since 1960' s as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and The Fortnightly. She enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, skiing, bridge and was an avid traveler. Most of all her love of family was dearest to her heart. Nancy's family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 10 to 10:30 A.M. at Grace Episcopal Church, 19 Kings Hwy. E., Haddonfield, NJ; where an Order of the Eastern Star Service will occur at 10:30 A.M. and her Religious Service will follow at 11 A.M. Interment for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Grace Episcopal Church at the address above.
Arrangements by
KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, Haddonfield N.J.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019