KIRK
NANCY (nee Cassidy)
91, of North Wales passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 surrounded by her children. Beloved wife of the late Johnny Kirk. Devoted mother of the late Roger (survived by Maryanne), Janice Enoch (Ed), Barbara Tofani (Jerry), and Tom (Kelly). Much loved Mom-Mom of 16 grand-children and 12 great grand-children. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her 10 brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 9-11:45 A.M. at Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Funeral Mass to follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment St. John Neumann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Abington Health Foundation/Jefferson Health Hospice at Warminster, 1200 Old York Rd. Abington, PA 19001 or online at
give.abingtonhealth.org/hospice
Services entrusted to the JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME Jenkintown, PA. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 10, 2019