Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 357-1260
NANCY (Williams) KOBITHEN

NANCY (Williams) KOBITHEN Notice
KOBITHEN
NANCY (nee Williams)
On September 25, 2019, Nancy Loving Mom, passed away at the age of 93. She is survived by her daughter, Debora (Chris) Mullen and her son, Michael III (Pat). She was preceded in death by her sons, Glenn (Marie) and Donald "Duck". Nancy is also survived by her sister, Sybil Putney. Funeral Service Wednesday October 2, 2019, 11:45 A.M., at THE LAMB FUNERAL HOME (at Forest Hills), 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Visitation 10 to 11:45 A.M.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 1, 2019
