90, of Phoenixville, PA passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019, following a long illness. Nancy was the beloved wife for 56 years to the late George H. Jacques. Surviving are 3 children: Susan Jacques Pierson (Bill), George Jacques and Reed Jacques; beloved grandmother of Michael (Elizabeth Wasley) Reese and loving great grandmother of Elsa Wasley Reese and Michael Jacques Reese. Also surviving is a sister: Joan (the late Daniel) Truman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday June 15, 2019, 11 A.M. at Paoli Presbyterian Church: 225 South Valley Rd. Paoli, PA. "Burial will be private." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to: Paoli Presbyterian Church.
Arrs. are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Paoli, PA.
