Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY JACQUES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY LaSOR JACQUES

Notice Condolences Flowers

NANCY LaSOR JACQUES Notice
JACQUES
NANCY LaSOR
90, of Phoenixville, PA passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019, following a long illness. Nancy was the beloved wife for 56 years to the late George H. Jacques. Surviving are 3 children: Susan Jacques Pierson (Bill), George Jacques and Reed Jacques; beloved grandmother of Michael (Elizabeth Wasley) Reese and loving great grandmother of Elsa Wasley Reese and Michael Jacques Reese. Also surviving is a sister: Joan (the late Daniel) Truman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday June 15, 2019, 11 A.M. at Paoli Presbyterian Church: 225 South Valley Rd. Paoli, PA. "Burial will be private." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to: Paoli Presbyterian Church.

Arrs. are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Paoli, PA.

Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.