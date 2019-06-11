Home

Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
NANCY (Iovacchini) LEUZZI

NANCY (Iovacchini) LEUZZI Notice
LEUZZI
NANCY (nee Iovacchini)


June 10, 2019. Devoted wife and childhood sweetheart of 53 yrs., Dominick "Sonny". Beloved mother of Dominick "Sonny" (Tina), Kristian (Sherri) and Joseph "Stogie" (Noelle). Survived by one sister Connie (Raymond) Leuzzi. Special aunt to Michael (Mary) Iovacchini. Loving Mom-Mom of Kristina, Kristian, Dominick, Blaise, James, Gabrielle, Gia and Joseph. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Wednesday Eve 6-9 P.M. and Thursday 8:30-9:30 A.M. BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St. (Ample Parking on Premises). Funeral Mass will follow Viewing Thursday 10 A.M., St. Rita of Cascia Church, 1166 S. Broad St., Phila. Interment private.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
