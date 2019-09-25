Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY CANCELMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY M. (Dalton) CANCELMO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY M. (Dalton) CANCELMO Notice
CANCELMO
NANCY M. (nee Dalton)


Age 94, formerly of Devon and Wayne, PA, on Sept. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John B. Cancelmo; loving mother of Karen McFadden, Nancy Burke (Pat), Jay Cancelmo, Mia Cancelmo, Matt Cancelmo (Betsy), and the late Michael Cancelmo; adoring grandmother of Kevin, Amanda, Ryan, and Kelley; caring great-grandmother of Riley and Winne; dear sister of Jane Hughes (Gene).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:25 A.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Philly Cure HD, 2815 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, would be appreciated. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now