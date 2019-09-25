|
CANCELMO
NANCY M. (nee Dalton)
Age 94, formerly of Devon and Wayne, PA, on Sept. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John B. Cancelmo; loving mother of Karen McFadden, Nancy Burke (Pat), Jay Cancelmo, Mia Cancelmo, Matt Cancelmo (Betsy), and the late Michael Cancelmo; adoring grandmother of Kevin, Amanda, Ryan, and Kelley; caring great-grandmother of Riley and Winne; dear sister of Jane Hughes (Gene).
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:25 A.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Philly Cure HD, 2815 Edge Hill Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, would be appreciated. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 25, 2019